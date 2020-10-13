Previous
Bombo III by pusspup
Photo 2308

Bombo III

This shows a bit of why this location is so fancied for photos. Imagine the time of day and weather a bit more dramatic!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
632% complete

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 13th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous rock formations!
October 13th, 2020  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and place, those rock formations sure are magnificent!
October 13th, 2020  
Annie D ace
can definitely see the opportunities
October 13th, 2020  
