Fishing by pusspup
Photo 2382

Fishing

I hope that this couple don't mind my taking their snapshot but I thought that their presence made the picture better.
Not a Santa hat in sight, I'm done with that for the year I'm sure you'll be pleased to hear.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

PhylM-S ace
Wonderful in BnW - great landscape shot - completely postcard worthy! Love this = big fave.
December 26th, 2020  
