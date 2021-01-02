Previous
Lake view of the beach by pusspup
Lake view of the beach

This New Year weather couldn’t be more different to last years bush fires!
Grey and cool we should probably be grateful but I wouldn’t object to an occasional Ray of sunshine!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and wonderful blue tones.
January 2nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful view.
January 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
A great distance view here - sun is nice and warming but we can appreciate a good photo!
January 2nd, 2021  
