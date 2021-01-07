Previous
Fishing by pusspup
Fishing

A bit different, but hopefully captured that evening wet sand glow.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like a great spot to fish. Lovely image of that wet glow!
January 7th, 2021  
Korcsog Károly ace
Nice shot!
January 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 7th, 2021  
Lois ace
Fabulous reflection in the wet sand.
January 7th, 2021  
