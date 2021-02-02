Sign up
Photo 2420
Alpine drovers hut
A pretty remote location as you can see but must have been very welcome after a long day's droving in the high country.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
27th December 2020 10:56am
Tags
hut
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
anything is welcome in that harsh area
February 2nd, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful . Such colours!
February 2nd, 2021
Denise Wood
ace
Certainly would have been!
February 2nd, 2021
