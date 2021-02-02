Previous
Alpine drovers hut by pusspup
Alpine drovers hut

A pretty remote location as you can see but must have been very welcome after a long day's droving in the high country.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Wylie

@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
anything is welcome in that harsh area
February 2nd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful . Such colours!
February 2nd, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
Certainly would have been!
February 2nd, 2021  
