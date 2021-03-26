Previous
Silo detail by pusspup
Photo 2470

Silo detail

Before I leave the silos behind, a few more detailed shots - as they are such a special subject and I haven't been out much since!

I decided to add in another cheeky galah to set off the one on the silo, and as this galah was having a contretemps with a magpie, he came too.
Bob
PhylM-S ace
Ohh this is a great detailed shot!
March 26th, 2021  
