Back at the beach by pusspup
Photo 2472

Back at the beach

At last, an evening walk on the beach.
The heavy rains don't seem to have done too much damage here though the ocean is quite an ugly brown if you look closely.
28th March 2021

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
677% complete

Monique ace
Ahh, that’s a beautiful scene
March 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
good place to be
March 28th, 2021  
Ulrika ace
So beautiful
March 28th, 2021  
