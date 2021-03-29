Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2473
On the move
Red capped plover zipping around the waveline in search of treasures to eat. They are soooo fast! Like the road runner cartoons!
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
View this month »
2469
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th March 2021 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
plover
,
waveline
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful, love the reflection too.
March 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
You managed to get a fabulous shot of it, love the reflection and tones.
March 29th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image with a great reflection!
March 29th, 2021
