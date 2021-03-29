Previous
On the move by pusspup
Photo 2473

On the move

Red capped plover zipping around the waveline in search of treasures to eat. They are soooo fast! Like the road runner cartoons!
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Wylie

@pusspup
Photo Details

Valerie Chesney
Delightful, love the reflection too.
March 29th, 2021  
Diana
You managed to get a fabulous shot of it, love the reflection and tones.
March 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely image with a great reflection!
March 29th, 2021  
