Shooting Simpson’s Gap by pusspup
Photo 2549

Shooting Simpson’s Gap

I guess it’s clear we had a friend shoot this. An unusual shot with both Wylie 1&2 in typical pose!!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Linda Godwin
cool shot and viewpoint
June 15th, 2021  
