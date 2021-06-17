Previous
Majestic gum by pusspup
Photo 2553

Majestic gum

Brace yourselves for all the amazing trees I’ve shot recently.
But it might be a while . We are still in the wilds of the gulf country and will be for a while yet.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning tree, the light is just marvelous.
June 29th, 2021  
Monique ace
Majestic indeed
June 29th, 2021  
Annie D ace
it's a beauty - I am trying to learn/identify the Eucalypts and Corymbia species - I look forward to seeing your amazing trees
June 29th, 2021  
Margo ace
Is this a white gum? nice
June 29th, 2021  
