Photo 2553
Majestic gum
Brace yourselves for all the amazing trees I’ve shot recently.
But it might be a while . We are still in the wilds of the gulf country and will be for a while yet.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
4
0
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
11
4
365
iPhone 8
27th June 2021 5:14pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning tree, the light is just marvelous.
June 29th, 2021
Monique
ace
Majestic indeed
June 29th, 2021
Annie D
ace
it's a beauty - I am trying to learn/identify the Eucalypts and Corymbia species - I look forward to seeing your amazing trees
June 29th, 2021
Margo
ace
Is this a white gum? nice
June 29th, 2021
