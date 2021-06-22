Sign up
Photo 2558
Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil
Another fantastic piece of graffiti art at the John Murray studio in Lightning Ridge.
While I continue to face up to the daunting task of processing my holiday images.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Tags
graffiti
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
July 9th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a stunning mural!
July 9th, 2021
