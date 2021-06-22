Previous
Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil by pusspup
Photo 2558

Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil

Another fantastic piece of graffiti art at the John Murray studio in Lightning Ridge.
While I continue to face up to the daunting task of processing my holiday images.
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic!
July 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a stunning mural!
July 9th, 2021  
