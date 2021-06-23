Previous
Simpson's Gap by pusspup
Simpson's Gap

This is actually the path in to Simpson's Gap and not the gap itself - that yet to come.
I loved the reflection of the rock face in the late afternoon.
Issi Bannerman
Oh what a wonderful reflection!
July 10th, 2021  
Diana
Stunning capture and amazing reflections, the colour is awesome!
July 10th, 2021  
Annie D
an amazing reflection
July 10th, 2021  
Margo
Very beautiful
July 10th, 2021  
