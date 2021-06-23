Sign up
Photo 2559
Simpson's Gap
This is actually the path in to Simpson's Gap and not the gap itself - that yet to come.
I loved the reflection of the rock face in the late afternoon.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
4
3
Wylie
@pusspup
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th June 2021 4:03pm
outback
Issi Bannerman
Oh what a wonderful reflection!
July 10th, 2021
Diana
Stunning capture and amazing reflections, the colour is awesome!
July 10th, 2021
Annie D
an amazing reflection
July 10th, 2021
Margo
Very beautiful
July 10th, 2021
