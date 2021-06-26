Previous
Simpson's Gap II by pusspup
Photo 2562

Simpson's Gap II

This is the actual Simpson's Gap. Many years ago when I first/last visited this place there was no water here and it was dry and HOT!
Very different this day and beautiful reflections.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Such variety of colors!
July 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
It looks amazing, wonderful reflections, colours and textures.
July 13th, 2021  
