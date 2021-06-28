Sign up
Photo 2564
Helicopter view
I guess you don't get the idea of how HOT it was to walk up to this lookout point, but perhaps an idea of the vast landscape. Lorella Springs NT.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
2
0
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Tags
springs
,
lorella
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, vast indeed. Great pano with helicopter!
July 14th, 2021
haskar
ace
The heat is huge! Beautiful view, but I prefer the world up close.
July 14th, 2021
