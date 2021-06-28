Previous
Helicopter view by pusspup
Helicopter view

I guess you don't get the idea of how HOT it was to walk up to this lookout point, but perhaps an idea of the vast landscape. Lorella Springs NT.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, vast indeed. Great pano with helicopter!
July 14th, 2021  
haskar ace
The heat is huge! Beautiful view, but I prefer the world up close.
July 14th, 2021  
