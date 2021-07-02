Previous
Sunset over the ocean by pusspup
Photo 2568

Sunset over the ocean

Its such an unusual thing for most Aussies, that everyone takes a chair, wine and nibbles and sits on the beach to watch the sun go down!
Quite spectacular.
Wylie

@pusspup
