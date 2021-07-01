Previous
water lilies by pusspup
Photo 2567

water lilies

I was very pleased to see so many water lilies on the billabong, and not just because I love water lilies but because they were not the invading pink lotus flower from up North in asia.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

@pusspup
haskar ace
How lovely shot. Great pov and dof.
July 16th, 2021  
