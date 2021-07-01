Sign up
Photo 2567
water lilies
I was very pleased to see so many water lilies on the billabong, and not just because I love water lilies but because they were not the invading pink lotus flower from up North in asia.
BoB
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
Tags
water
,
lilies
haskar
ace
How lovely shot. Great pov and dof.
July 16th, 2021
