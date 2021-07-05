Previous
The pink galah by pusspup
Photo 2571

The pink galah

A new brand of truck?
This vehicle was just crying out for a hood ornament.
Daly Waters NT.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
704% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha! Fun image!
July 20th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
LOL - good fun - very apt for Daly Waters - it's always a bit of good fun!
July 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Well done, a perfect match!
July 20th, 2021  
leggzy
The perfect hood ornament....haha
July 20th, 2021  
haskar ace
Cool shot.
July 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh great selective colouring image - and bloody good aussie fun!
July 20th, 2021  
