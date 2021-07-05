Sign up
Photo 2571
The pink galah
A new brand of truck?
This vehicle was just crying out for a hood ornament.
Daly Waters NT.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
6
4
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th June 2021 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
galah
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha! Fun image!
July 20th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
LOL - good fun - very apt for Daly Waters - it's always a bit of good fun!
July 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Well done, a perfect match!
July 20th, 2021
leggzy
The perfect hood ornament....haha
July 20th, 2021
haskar
ace
Cool shot.
July 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh great selective colouring image - and bloody good aussie fun!
July 20th, 2021
