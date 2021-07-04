Previous
Next
Gulargambone Water Tower Art by pusspup
Photo 2570

Gulargambone Water Tower Art

We did take the opportunity to spot painted silos and water towers on the way home from up North. This diving kingfisher was rather special.

Painted by Jennifer McCracken and completed April 2018.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
Love this one Big Fav
July 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
That is hugely beautiful! fav
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise