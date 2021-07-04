Sign up
Photo 2570
Gulargambone Water Tower Art
We did take the opportunity to spot painted silos and water towers on the way home from up North. This diving kingfisher was rather special.
Painted by Jennifer McCracken and completed April 2018.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
2
2
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th July 2021 1:46pm
Tags
water
,
tower
Margo
ace
Love this one Big Fav
July 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
That is hugely beautiful! fav
July 19th, 2021
