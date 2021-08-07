Previous
GREVILLEA pteridifolia by pusspup
GREVILLEA pteridifolia

These beauties were amazing and plentiful in the most remote locations of Northern Aus. Just love them!
7th August 2021



Babs ace
Gorgeous close up, they are such beautiful flowers aren't they.
August 12th, 2021  
Margo ace
this is very nice
August 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous flowers beautifully captured.
August 12th, 2021  
