On the (red) road again by pusspup
Photo 2603

On the (red) road again

I just love the colour of the outback roads, especially these red dirt ones.
Yes, there was really a moon there, and yes, I did replace it with a bigger one :)
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
