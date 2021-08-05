Previous
Mulla mulla by pusspup
Mulla mulla

AKA Ptilotus exaltatus. Didn't see a lot of these, but they were pretty special.
Wylie

Lee-Ann
Plenty of these flowers in the Pilbara region of WA.
August 11th, 2021  
