Tropical water lily by pusspup
Photo 2611

Tropical water lily

Taken on that pond on Lorella Springs where we paddled out to look for birds.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Margo ace
Lovely shot. Great colour contrast
August 17th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 17th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Very pretty! Fav.
August 17th, 2021  
Dianne
Simple and lovely.
August 17th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- fav
August 17th, 2021  
