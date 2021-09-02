Previous
Next
Through the gap by pusspup
Photo 2630

Through the gap

Wonderful light coming between the rock faces. Yes, this is a very tame picture of Wylie 2 @terryliv !
The galahs are just around the corner...
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL
It must be a magic moment when you were there.
September 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such enormous structures - Wylie 2 gives us the scale ( I hope !! ) A wonderful capture of the gap with the sun shining through ! So the galahs are exploring further amongst the rocks !! Fab shot and a fav
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise