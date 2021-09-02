Sign up
Photo 2630
Through the gap
Wonderful light coming between the rock faces. Yes, this is a very tame picture of Wylie 2
@terryliv
!
The galahs are just around the corner...
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Tags
lost
,
city
Yao RL
It must be a magic moment when you were there.
September 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such enormous structures - Wylie 2 gives us the scale ( I hope !! ) A wonderful capture of the gap with the sun shining through ! So the galahs are exploring further amongst the rocks !! Fab shot and a fav
September 3rd, 2021
