Photo 2637
That tree overlooking that Gorge
Not far distant from yesterday's shot and on the same walk at Lawn Hill.
Gotta love this outback landscape.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
4
0
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th June 2021 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hill
,
lawn
,
gorge
Yao RL
Wonderful composition. The tree is suffering from the heat?
September 10th, 2021
Wylie
ace
@yaorenliu
thank you, no I don't think so. The trees tend to respond to all sorts of stressors and the bark can be very colourful. I guess it could have been a response to damage from native mammals or insects or other meterological stresses.
September 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and composition, amazing scenery.
September 10th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a gorgeous gum, those colours!
September 10th, 2021
