That tree overlooking that Gorge by pusspup
That tree overlooking that Gorge

Not far distant from yesterday's shot and on the same walk at Lawn Hill.
Gotta love this outback landscape.
9th September 2021

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Yao RL
Wonderful composition. The tree is suffering from the heat?
September 10th, 2021  
Wylie ace
@yaorenliu thank you, no I don't think so. The trees tend to respond to all sorts of stressors and the bark can be very colourful. I guess it could have been a response to damage from native mammals or insects or other meterological stresses.
September 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and composition, amazing scenery.
September 10th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a gorgeous gum, those colours!
September 10th, 2021  
