The intrepid explorer by pusspup
Photo 2636

The intrepid explorer

Wylie 2 overlooking Lawn Hill Gorge. Such a beautiful place. After the walk we were able to take a canoe and paddle up the gorge - a wonderfly different view point.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Wylie

@pusspup
Yao RL
What an active life, obvious you are not caught in the lockdown.
September 9th, 2021  
