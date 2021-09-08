Sign up
Photo 2636
The intrepid explorer
Wylie 2 overlooking Lawn Hill Gorge. Such a beautiful place. After the walk we were able to take a canoe and paddle up the gorge - a wonderfly different view point.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
1
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th June 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
What an active life, obvious you are not caught in the lockdown.
September 9th, 2021
