Actinotus helianthi by pusspup
Photo 2703

Actinotus helianthi

More commonly known as Flannel flowers, which I just love and are madly in bloom throughout the bush at the moment. Orchids I didn't find, but the abundance of these fellas made up for it.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes these are lovely, nice capture of them too
November 15th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
New to me and love them. Love your shot.
November 15th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Very bright and attractive flowers
November 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
They certainly looks gorgeous, such wonderful little flowers.
November 15th, 2021  
