Photo 2789
A fence post. B & W- lines
Struggling to find a suitable picture taken in February that is actually eligible for the challenge, I found a fence post with a thistle. The rest is history
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
2840
photos
232
followers
239
following
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2783
2784
2785
51
2786
2787
2788
2789
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-blackwhite
Walks @ 7
ace
This is out of the 'box' creative. This really needs to be viewed on black. FAV!
February 9th, 2022
