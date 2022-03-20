Sign up
Photo 2825
Pub crawl
OK, I give in, it seems I've been on a pub crawl on our road trip. Of course it really wasn't the pub itself that caught my attention for this one.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th February 2022 12:27pm
Tags
pub
,
crawl
Diana
ace
Great shot of this monster vehicle, how on earth does one get up there to drive it? It must be very strange driving it. Love the pub and blue sky too.
March 20th, 2022
