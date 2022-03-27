Previous
Lincoln national park by pusspup
Lincoln national park

Not a well known park, except for the locals I'm sure, as its only a stone's throw from Port Lincoln. Its just that Pt Lincoln is a long way from anywhere!
Well worth visiting if you're in the area.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lincoln_National_Park
Iris N ace
Interesting rocks
March 27th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Love the yellow lichen? on the rocks
March 27th, 2022  
