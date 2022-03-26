Previous
Port Lincoln by pusspup
Port Lincoln

I'd say fishing fleet, but I suspect these are the prawning boats. A very impressive line up nonetheless.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Goodness there are so many, lines going in every which way! Lovely shot of these interesting vessels which are new to me.
March 26th, 2022  
