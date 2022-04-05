Sign up
Photo 2841
Smile!
As it was such a special thing, I'll share a few underwater shots before moving on to the rest of our trip.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
1
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
Tags
white
,
cage
,
shark
,
diving
Issi Bannerman
ace
Special indeed. That's some shot!
April 5th, 2022
