Photo 2858
The majestic Southern Ocean
The scale of these cliffs and waves is difficult to convey without a person in sight, but they are BIG. I could watch them for hours.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2022 3:39pm
Tags
seascape
