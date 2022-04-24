Previous
Up on top, Pildappa by pusspup
Photo 2860

Up on top, Pildappa

To our surprise we came across a wave rock on our return trip from the West. Who knew there was more than one! Signage indicated it was OK to climb up, so we did - great view! Wylie 2 in the distance.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Wylie

@pusspup
