Photo 2885
Gum Blossom
Found on our trip, I don't actually know which tree this is. Maybe someone out there knows? Eucalyptus or Corymbia what? Nevertheless I thought it was lovely and enjoyed playing around with it.
BoB.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th February 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
gum
,
wildflowers
Diana
ace
What a magnificent capture and image. You sure come up with amazing processing skills.
May 19th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana, you're always so lovely and encouraging!
May 19th, 2022
