Gum Blossom by pusspup
Gum Blossom

Found on our trip, I don't actually know which tree this is. Maybe someone out there knows? Eucalyptus or Corymbia what? Nevertheless I thought it was lovely and enjoyed playing around with it.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
What a magnificent capture and image. You sure come up with amazing processing skills.
May 19th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana, you're always so lovely and encouraging!
May 19th, 2022  
