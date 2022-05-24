Previous
Castle Hill by pusspup
Photo 2890

Castle Hill

A morning shot of Castle Hill in Townsville lit up by the sun rise.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Bucktree
Beautiful golden morning light
May 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
May 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful morning light
May 24th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
@dutchothotmailcom
You’re right. Brilliant morning.
May 24th, 2022  
