Photo 591
composite detail
A cropped down detail of the pic in my main album today.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
detail
composite
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the b/fly / insect on the twig !
September 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Just wow!
September 30th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great editing.
September 30th, 2024
