Photo 2897
NOT on the menu!
Apologies for the iphone low light quality of this shot but isn't it amazing that the green tree python and the green tree frogs cohabit in this display!
Apparently these frogs are not included in the snake's diet!
31st May 2022
31st May 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3012
photos
233
followers
239
following
793% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th May 2022 4:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Yao RL
ace
lucky frogs, I hope the snakes are not going to change their diet.
May 31st, 2022
