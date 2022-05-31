Previous
NOT on the menu! by pusspup
Photo 2897

NOT on the menu!

Apologies for the iphone low light quality of this shot but isn't it amazing that the green tree python and the green tree frogs cohabit in this display!
Apparently these frogs are not included in the snake's diet!
@pusspup
Yao RL ace
lucky frogs, I hope the snakes are not going to change their diet.
May 31st, 2022  
