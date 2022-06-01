Previous
Next
Penno by pusspup
Photo 2898

Penno

A good friend, and long term friend of Wylie 2, passed away far too early this week.
I was looking to share pics of him and found this one from a couple of years back when he was healthy, which I thought was a particularly appropriate portrait.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh how sad, so sorry for the loss of a dear friend. A wonderful shot of happier times.
June 1st, 2022  
Dianne
A very special image of your good friend.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise