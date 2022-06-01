Sign up
Photo 2898
Penno
A good friend, and long term friend of Wylie 2, passed away far too early this week.
I was looking to share pics of him and found this one from a couple of years back when he was healthy, which I thought was a particularly appropriate portrait.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Diana
ace
Oh how sad, so sorry for the loss of a dear friend. A wonderful shot of happier times.
June 1st, 2022
Dianne
A very special image of your good friend.
June 1st, 2022
