Photo 2903
Flooded gum
Technically it is a gum tree and it is flooded but I have no idea whether it is an actual 'flooded gum'. I really must make the effort to learn some of these amazing trees.
Taken at a lunch stop on the Hay plains on our journey.
BOB
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3020
photos
235
followers
239
following
795% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
365
ILCE-7M3
3rd June 2022 2:01pm
Tags
landscape
Maggiemae
ace
must be a special gum - thought they liked the Dry!
June 6th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@maggiemae
Maggie its a big country, we have all sorts!
June 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great strong twisted trunk , and flowing feathery foliage - it doesn't seem to mind standing in water !
June 6th, 2022
