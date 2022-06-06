Previous
Flooded gum by pusspup
Flooded gum

Technically it is a gum tree and it is flooded but I have no idea whether it is an actual 'flooded gum'. I really must make the effort to learn some of these amazing trees.
Taken at a lunch stop on the Hay plains on our journey.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
must be a special gum - thought they liked the Dry!
June 6th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@maggiemae Maggie its a big country, we have all sorts!
June 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great strong twisted trunk , and flowing feathery foliage - it doesn't seem to mind standing in water !
June 6th, 2022  
