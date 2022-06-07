Previous
sunrise by pusspup
Photo 2904

sunrise

About an hour and a half out of Renmark the sun rose in spectacular fashion.
BOB
ps apologies for the auto watermark. I'll be more careful in future!
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Yao RL ace
Spectacular is the word. Love the vastness too.
June 7th, 2022  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻congratulations A uniquely Australian image.
June 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can only agree with Yao, absolutely awesome!
June 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Fantastic fav
June 7th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Beautiful
June 7th, 2022  
