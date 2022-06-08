Previous
Desert landscape by pusspup
Photo 2905

Desert landscape

Well and truly into the red sand here. Unusual levels of rain in recent months have left picturesque puddles.
I took this while Wylie 2 was filling the car with diesel across the road at a roadside station.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Wylie

@pusspup
