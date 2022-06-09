Previous
Desert dawn by pusspup
Photo 2906

Desert dawn

Usually pretty spectacular and take a while to develop. We made a running stop to grab a few shots of this spectacle. Then it was gone.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Renee Salamon ace
It was definitely worth it, stunning shot
June 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of these stunning layers.
June 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow you have to be quick sometimes don't you and you timed it perfectly. fav.
June 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh gorgeous
June 9th, 2022  
