Desert warrior ready to rumble

Posting early as we are about to head out to the track for scrutineering. We have to stay out at the track til late, so there won't be an opportunity to post again this evening.

This was on a practice day, geared up for the race track (aka dirt track, goat track).

Oh yes, this is Wylie 2 if you hadn't figured that out!!

Prologue is tomorrow. I guess you can see our bike number - in case anyone wants to follow progress - Finke Desert Race 2022.