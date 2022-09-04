Sign up
Photo 2993
A different dawn
Who could resist trying to capture this fantastic scene - just a short stop!
No longer in the desert, but still rewarded with a magnificent sunrise, that was slow to build but worth the wait.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th July 2022 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadtrip
Diana
ace
Simply magical, I love the wonderful layers and the inclusion on the side mirror! I love all these country scenes you have been posting, maybe you should stay there a bit longer ;-)
September 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's some day dawning!
September 6th, 2022
