A different dawn by pusspup
A different dawn

Who could resist trying to capture this fantastic scene - just a short stop!
No longer in the desert, but still rewarded with a magnificent sunrise, that was slow to build but worth the wait.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

@pusspup
Diana
Simply magical, I love the wonderful layers and the inclusion on the side mirror! I love all these country scenes you have been posting, maybe you should stay there a bit longer ;-)
September 6th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
That's some day dawning!
September 6th, 2022  
