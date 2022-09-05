Previous
The end of the journey by pusspup
Photo 2994

The end of the journey

The last leg of this year's outback adventure. Our lunch stop by a flooded forest was lovely. So unusual to see so much water out here on the run in from the desert plains.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Annie D ace
I love the photos from your outback adventures - Australia has such beautiful and diverse landscapes
September 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful light , colour-tones and reflections ! - Just love what I see !! fav
September 7th, 2022  
