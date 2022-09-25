Previous
Taemas Bridge over the Murrumbidgee River by pusspup
Taemas Bridge over the Murrumbidgee River

A lovely opportunity to fly the drone over this quiet bridge crossing the flooded Murrumbidgee River. Gotta love those shadows in the late afternoon.
Taken on the way home from our Canola journey, and yes, that's us on the bridge, can you spot us?
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

@pusspup
