Photo 3014
Taemas Bridge over the Murrumbidgee River
A lovely opportunity to fly the drone over this quiet bridge crossing the flooded Murrumbidgee River. Gotta love those shadows in the late afternoon.
Taken on the way home from our Canola journey, and yes, that's us on the bridge, can you spot us?
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
20th September 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-52
