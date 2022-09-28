Sign up
Photo 3017
Fun in the canola
"Now that's a funny place to put a post box," said Piggy. "Baa..t that's where it's always been", said Rammy. "I always wait here at Christmas" for Santa!"
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
nonsense
,
canola
Annie D
ace
hahaha too cute!
September 28th, 2022
