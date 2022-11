The main attraction

When the tigers turn up, everyone refocuses on them. They really are the main event.

These metal poles are all the scuba team use to gently redirect them away from the gawping (bubble blowing) tourists and it really is very calm, well mostly.

This shark, we called 'Smiley' has a damaged jaw from a fish hook.

The white looking eye is the nictating membrane that they use to cover their eye when going in for the chomp:)