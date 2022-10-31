Previous
There's a reason the jungle is so green by pusspup
There's a reason the jungle is so green

It rains a lot in the tropics! Unseasonal for sure, but we saw a lot of rain while in Fiji.
This was a walking excursion to the local village and I thought the umbrellas were very colourful!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A beautiful colourful foreground compared to the sky. At least it is warm rain there ;-)
November 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
the colourful umbrellas are gorgeous
November 3rd, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
The umbrellas are a wonderful addition to an already lovely setting.
November 3rd, 2022  
julia ace
What great colour. Atmospheric sky.
November 3rd, 2022  
