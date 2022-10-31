Sign up
Photo 3050
There's a reason the jungle is so green
It rains a lot in the tropics! Unseasonal for sure, but we saw a lot of rain while in Fiji.
This was a walking excursion to the local village and I thought the umbrellas were very colourful!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th October 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrellas
Diana
ace
A beautiful colourful foreground compared to the sky. At least it is warm rain there ;-)
November 3rd, 2022
Annie D
ace
the colourful umbrellas are gorgeous
November 3rd, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
The umbrellas are a wonderful addition to an already lovely setting.
November 3rd, 2022
julia
ace
What great colour. Atmospheric sky.
November 3rd, 2022
