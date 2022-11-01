Sign up
Photo 3051
Passing acquaintances
Not really friends, just tolerating each other. A tiger and bull shark passing each other by here. As you can see, no aggression towards each other or us or the squads of tiny fish either!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th October 2022 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dive
,
shark
,
underwater
Diana
ace
another stunner, I love the outlines in these beautiful blue waters.
November 3rd, 2022
