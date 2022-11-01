Previous
Passing acquaintances by pusspup
Photo 3051

Passing acquaintances

Not really friends, just tolerating each other. A tiger and bull shark passing each other by here. As you can see, no aggression towards each other or us or the squads of tiny fish either!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
another stunner, I love the outlines in these beautiful blue waters.
November 3rd, 2022  
